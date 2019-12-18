FedEx driver shoots, kills man who shot him during robbery attempt, police say

article

A man who attempted to rob a FedEx vehicle was shot and killed Tuesday night by the vehicle’s driver, who was also hit by gunfire but is recovering, police said.

The shootout in Philadelphia started around 7 p.m. when a 27-year-old man attempted to rob the driver with a gun, police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

The 32-year-old driver was shot in the abdomen and returned fire, striking the man in the chest and back.

The man was pronounced dead at about 8:30 p.m. at a hospital, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: UPS worker killed in shootout identified as 27-year-old father of two girls

Police recovered a weapon from the scene.

Police did not provide any more details. They said the scene is secured.

Advertisement

This shooting comes just weeks after a Florida UPS worker was killed during a shootout after robbery suspects in Coral Gables hijacked his truck.

Frank Ordonez, 27, was killed during the shootout with police. Both of the robbery suspects were also killed in the melee. Ordonez leaves behind two little girls.