Federal jury takes 30 minutes to convict former West Texas city manager of child enticement

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The Brief Ervin Joe Campbell, the 64-year-old former city manager of Anson, Texas, was convicted by a federal jury after just 30 minutes of deliberation for attempting to entice a minor for sex. Campbell was caught in an Abilene sting after responding to a Facebook Marketplace ad, agreeing to pay more than $500 to meet two purported teenage girls who were actually undercover agents. Arrested with cash and condoms at an Abilene hotel, Campbell faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison; his sentencing is scheduled for September 17, 2026.



A federal jury has convicted the former city manager of Anson, Texas, of attempting to entice a minor for sex following an undercover law enforcement sting, federal prosecutors announced.

Former Anson city manager

Ervin Joe Campbell, 64, was found guilty Monday, June 8, 2026, of one count of attempted enticement of a minor. The Abilene federal jury deliberated for just 30 minutes following a one-day trial.

What they're saying:

"This defendant elected to go to trial, which is his constitutional right. But we were ready, and the jury convicted him... after only 30 minutes of deliberation," U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould said in a statement. "The unfortunate and sad reality is that predators lurk in every facet of life, including those in positions of trust, like this defendant."

The backstory:

The conviction stemmed from a joint undercover operation in Abilene targeting child predators and the solicitation of prostitution. During the sting, a sergeant with the Texas Attorney General’s Office posed online as 15- and 16-year-old girls responding to a Facebook Marketplace advertisement listed as "Massage and Fun."

Evidence presented at trial showed that Campbell responded to the ad and agreed to meet the two purported minors for sex, even after the undercover agent explicitly stated their underage status.

Investigators utilized cell phone call records and geolocation data to confirm that Campbell left his home in Anson and drove about 30 minutes to an Abilene hotel to meet the girls. Upon his arrival, law enforcement found Campbell in possession of two condoms and more than $500 in cash, the amount he had agreed to pay the girls in exchange for sex.

Agents also discovered that Campbell had saved the undercover account's contact information in his cell phone under the name "15."

"Protecting children from sexual predators is a top priority for Homeland Security Investigations," said Travis Pickard, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Dallas. "This conviction demonstrates the commitment of HSI and our law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue those who seek to exploit minors."

What's next:

Campbell faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison, along with a fine of up to $250,000. U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix scheduled sentencing for September 17, 2026.