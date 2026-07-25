Arlington police search for gunman in fatal Friday night shooting

The Brief A 54-year-old man died Friday night after being shot multiple times while driving near Highlander Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Arlington. Witnesses reported seeing a shooter fire from another vehicle before fleeing westbound, and no arrests have been made. Police are currently following leads while the victim's identity awaits release by the medical examiner.



A 54-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night while driving in Arlington, and police are searching for the person responsible.

What we know:

Arlington police officers responded around 8:43 p.m. to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Highlander Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Arlington Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck that had left the roadway and come to rest in a grassy area near the southwest corner of the intersection. The driver was unresponsive and had multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What they're saying:

Witnesses told investigators they saw the driver of another vehicle fire multiple shots at the victim before fleeing westbound on Highlander Boulevard.

Police said detectives are following several leads, but no arrests have been made.

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim after notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective VanTreeck at 817-459-5691 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477 to remain anonymous.