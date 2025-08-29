Federal Judge Barbara Lynn retiring after 25 years of serving North Texas

The Brief Barbara Lynn, the U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas, is retiring after 25 years on the bench. She's considered a trailblazer for women in the legal community. She's planning to join her husband's law firm after retiring and said she's not ready to retreat from her law career just yet.



After 25 years, Barbara Lynn is retiring from her role as the U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas.

A trailblazer, she will be remembered for winning hard-fought battles for women.

Judge Barbara Lynn

"I am very proud of my career," Judge Lynn said.

That career began with Lynn not taking the oath and being introduced until February 14, 2000 – two months after being confirmed, so she and her husband would always remember the date.

"So, I’d be in the elevator, and they’d say what about that Judge Lynn who is coming. Do people know anything about her? And they’d start chit-chatting and I’d be in the elevator with them. And then the door would open, and I’d leave and say, ‘Nice to see ya’ll. Soon-to-be Judge Lynn here.’ And the door would close. The color would drain from their faces," she laughed.

She was a federal judge with a sense of humor, but also a sense of purpose.

Trailblazer

Judge Lynn was a trailblazer, being the first woman in her college class at the SMU law school. She was also the first female law clerk at her first law firm and the first female chief judge in Texas federal courts.

Those firsts faced challenges.

"I’ve been proud to pave the way. Sometimes I’ve had more resistance than I expected. And so that required me to reach a little deeper than I intended to or necessarily wanted to accomplish the right result," she said.

Lynn presided over some of the biggest cases in Dallas, including the John Wiley Price trial. He was acquitted, and Lynn admonished federal prosecutors for not disclosing all the evidence to the defense.

"I don’t think it was done with malice, but it’s the defendant's right to have those documents turned over. It was very uncomfortable to have, and it was very uncomfortable to have to be chastising lawyers, particularly lawyers I respected," she said.

She also presided over the civil trial against convicted ex-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger for the wrongful death of Botham Jean.

"They were able to present to a jury the story of their loved one and what he would have been able to achieve had he lived. And it was very moving," she said.

Other Accomplishments

Lynn has shared her judicial knowledge worldwide at the invitation of the Korean patent court and in China, holding mock trials and discussions with judges there.

She also still found time to be a mom.

"My youngest daughter was the captain of her soccer team at college up in the northeast. I went to all of the league games every weekend except for one, and that was about a seven-hour trip to get there," she said.

Justice and Politics

The federal judiciary has always been insulated from other branches of government and overreach. Judge Lynn talked about whether she thinks that’s beginning to erode.

"Well, I’m going to stay away from politics in this comment, but I think it is extremely dangerous the kind of dialogue that is being had about federal judges as if they are members of a political enterprise. Because they are not," she said.

If a judge makes a decision that others disagree with, Lynn said an appeal is always an option.

"There should not be calls for them to be impeached. They should be challenged as being cooked or dishonorable," she said.

Lynn is also a proponent of cameras in federal court, but she believes it need to be done in a way that protects jurors and defendants rights.

Looking to the Future

After retirement, Lynn hopes to join her husband, Mike, at his law firm. So, she’s retiring but not retreating.

"I feel like I should give someone else the opportunity to do it. I’ve still got a lot of energy. I’m not ready to go fishing," she said.

A reception is planned for her next month.