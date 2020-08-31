Federal appeals court hears Texas vote by mail expansion case

A federal appeals court panel heard arguments Monday on whether to expand voting by mail in Texas.

Previous courts rejected the argument that lack of immunity to COVID-19 should qualify as a disability.

In this case, Texas Democrats argue the state's mail-in ballot restrictions violate voting rights in the 26th Amendment. The party hopes to get expanded mail-in balloting for the November presidential election, but the case could go to the Supreme Court.

“When it comes down to the constitutional rights of voters during a presidential election, I don't think anyone is surprised that the parties are going to press the case as long as needed to get finality,” said Chad Dunn, Texas Democratic Party general counsel.

Republicans argue that current mail-in ballot rules do not infringe on voter rights, and expanding access to all voters would increase fraud.

There is no timeline for the appeals court ruling.