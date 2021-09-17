Biden to convene virtual COVID-19 summit amid UN General Assembly
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will convene a virtual COVID-19 summit on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 22, the White House announced on Friday.
According to a White House press release published on Friday, the meeting is intended to expand global vaccination efforts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The summit will consist of four themes aimed at "asking participants to commit to of a higher level of ambition," regarding efforts to vaccinate the global population against the deadly novel coronavirus, the White House press statement said.
The four themes include:
- Vaccinate the World by enhancing equitable access to vaccines and getting shots in arms.
- Save Lives Now by solving the oxygen crisis, and making tests, therapeutics and PPE more available.
- Build Back Better by establishing a sustainable health security financing mechanism, and global leadership for emerging threats.
- Calling the World to Account by aligning around targets, tracking progress, and supporting one another in fulfilling our commitments.
