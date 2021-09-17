Biden to convene virtual COVID-19 summit amid UN General Assembly

President Joe Biden will convene a virtual COVID-19 summit on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 22, the White House announced on Friday.

According to a White House press release published on Friday, the meeting is intended to expand global vaccination efforts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit will consist of four themes aimed at "asking participants to commit to of a higher level of ambition," regarding efforts to vaccinate the global population against the deadly novel coronavirus, the White House press statement said.

The four themes include:

Vaccinate the World by enhancing equitable access to vaccines and getting shots in arms.

Save Lives Now by solving the oxygen crisis, and making tests, therapeutics and PPE more available.

Build Back Better by establishing a sustainable health security financing mechanism, and global leadership for emerging threats.

Calling the World to Account by aligning around targets, tracking progress, and supporting one another in fulfilling our commitments.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.