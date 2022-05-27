FC Dallas to wear patch honoring Uvalde school shooting victims

article

FC Dallas will join other Texas soccer teams in wearing a Texas-shaped patch to honor the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The patch is in the shape of Texas, and is maroon which is Robb Elementary School’s official color. A black ribbon featuring the zip code 78801 represents the zip code in which the school is located.

READ MORE: Uvalde School Shooting News Coverage

It will be worn by FC Dallas, Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC, and Houston Dash in their next games. Their opponents will also wear the patch.

All four teams will also make donations to the Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund.

Click here to learn more about that fund and information on how to donate.

Advertisement

FC Dallas Foundation will also auction the game-worn, autographed jerseys, with proceeds benefiting the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund. That auction will start on May 31, on the DASH auction app.