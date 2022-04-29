FBI investigating threats to Naaman Forest High School in Garland

article

Federal agents are looking into threats from students at Naaman Forest High School in Garland.

There's now an increased police presence.

The FBI, the North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Garland Police Department says a group of students made the threats online.

Friday morning, the FBI searched the school and interviewed students involved in the threats.

Those students have been suspended and are not allowed on any Garland ISD school campus.

Investigators determined there was not an immediate threat to the school.

"In these types of investigations, if there is something deemed a credible threat, we will do an evacuation and things of that nature," Garland Police Department Lt. Pedro Barineau said. "But because the way this investigation turned, and the FBI determined there was no immediate threat, and what I understand, no arrests have been made from this investigation. The school day went on as normal."

Investigators have not detailed the nature or the target of the threats.