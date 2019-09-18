FBI searching for 'Mummy Marauder' who robbed Houston bank on Friday the 13th
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The FBI is searching for a suspect dubbed the “Mummy Marauder” who robbed a bank in Houston on Friday the 13th.
According to the FBI, the man robbed a First Convenience Bank on the North Sam Houston Parkway last Friday.
Surveillance photos show the man with his face and arm wrapped in bandages, wearing a striped button-up shirt and a blue baseball cap.
He is described as a black male in his early 20s and about 5’11” tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.