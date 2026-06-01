FBI joins search for suspect after 5-year-old shot at apartment in Tyler; $6,000 in rewards offered

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The Brief A 5-year-old child remains in critical condition after being shot late Friday night at a Tyler apartment complex. The FBI and Crime Stoppers are offering combined rewards of $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. The suspect is still at large and considered armed and dangerous; police have not yet released a description of the suspect.



The City of Tyler’s Police Department announced that they are seeking information into the shooting of a 5-year-old child who was critically injured at a Tyler apartment complex.

Local Crime Stoppers officials have increased the reward for tips leading to an arrest.

Details on the apartment shooting in Tyler

What we know:

Tyler police said officers responded around 10:45 p.m. May 29 to a shooting at the Victory Park Apartments, located at 2700 block of N. Grand Ave. Officers found a 5-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Dallas, where the child remained in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators recovered multiple shell casings at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Police said the suspect remained at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation remains ongoing.

FBI and Crime Stoppers offering $6,000 reward

What they're saying:

Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers has designated the case as its Crime of the Week and said it is doubling its reward, offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The FBI is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, according to the Tyler Police Department.

Crime Stoppers said tips must be submitted directly to the organization to qualify for a reward.

Police have not released information about a suspect.

How to Submit a Tip

What you can do:

If you have any information concerning this investigation, please call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Anyone with information can also contact Tyler Police or submit an anonymous tip through Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833), through the P3 Tips mobile app or at CUFF903.org.