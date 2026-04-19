FBI offers $25,000 reward for North Texas man linked to 'Greggy’s Cult' child exploitation network

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The Brief Authorities are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Austin Jan Sy Yatco for child exploitation. Yatco allegedly helped run an online network that coerced minors into filming sexual acts and self-harm between 2019 and 2021. Formerly a resident of Plano, Texas, Yatco is believed to have fled the U.S. and is currently suspected to be in the Philippines.



The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of a former North Texas resident wanted for his alleged role in a prolific online network that exploited children.

"Greggy’s Cult" member

What we know:

Austin Jan Sy Yatco is wanted for conspiracy to produce, receive, and distribute child pornography. Authorities say Yatco was a member of "Greggy’s Cult," an online group that operated on gaming and social media platforms between 2019 and 2021.

According to federal investigators, members of the group coerced minors into filming themselves performing sexual acts and then distributed the material within the network. The FBI noted that "Greggy’s Cult" predates a similar extremist online group known as "764." These networks are known to target vulnerable children globally, often extorting them into self-harm, animal cruelty, and in some instances, suicide attempts.

Suspect at large

A federal arrest warrant for Yatco was issued on Jan. 23, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What they're saying:

"The FBI continues to prioritize the investigation of predators that threaten the safety of our children," said R. Joseph Rothrock, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Dallas Field Office. "We are committed to apprehending Austin Yatco, bringing justice to his victims, and preventing future abuse."

Yatco has longstanding ties to Plano, Texas, where he lived before fleeing the United States. Investigators believe he is currently in the Philippines.

While the investigation is being led by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office, Yatco will be prosecuted in Brooklyn, New York.

What you can do:

The FBI is asking anyone with information to contact the Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000 or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or at any U.S. Embassy or Consulate. All tips can remain anonymous.