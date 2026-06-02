Dallas whaling wall artist sues FIFA for $25 million after mural covered

The Brief Environmental artist Wyland is suing FIFA and building management for $25 million after his iconic, 27-year-old downtown Dallas "whaling wall" mural was mostly painted over. The lawsuit claims the eight-story landmark was defaced and covered in blue paint to make room for a World Cup mural without the artist's notice or consent. FIFA has not yet responded to the lawsuit or said what new artwork will replace the historic mural.



The artist behind the iconic whaling wall in Dallas is seeking legal action now that his mural has been covered in blue paint. He’s suing FIFA for $25 million.

Dallas Whaling Wall

The backstory:

The world-famous environmental artist known simply as Wyland painted the whales in Downtown Dallas nearly 30 years ago to promote awareness of marine pollution. He even received a key to the city of Dallas when the piece was finished in 1999.

Wyland’s work includes 100 large murals in landlocked cities across the globe. The eight-story Dallas mural spanned two sides of the building at 505 North Akard Street.

Then last month, crews began painting over it to make way for a mural promoting the FIFA World Cup. Only a small portion remains untouched.

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What's new:

A new lawsuit blames FIFA for authorizing the destruction of the mural, saying "though FIFA claims they are working to develop art for the host city, in truth, they defaced a historic fixture of the host city."

The suit alleges that the mural was destroyed without proper notice, consultation, or consent from the artist.

It also names the building’s managers and owners as defendants, who the lawsuit claims approved covering the mural.

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The other side:

FOX 4 has reached out to FIFA for a response to the lawsuit and explanation of what will be going up in its place but has not heard back.