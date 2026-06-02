Samsung moving its U.S. headquarters to Plano

The Brief Samsung is relocating its U.S. headquarters to Plano less than a year after opening its previous North American headquarters in New Jersey. The move aims to unify operations and boost synergy with the tech giant’s massive semiconductor manufacturing and mobile investments already anchored near Austin. Roughly 1,000 employees will be affected by the relocation in late 2026, though the exact location of the new Plano facility remains unknown.



Another major business is moving to Plano. Samsung is relocating its headquarters from the northwest to North Texas.

Samsung Moves to Plano

What we know:

Samsung’s decision to move to Plano comes less than a year after celebrating the grand opening of its United States headquarters in New Jersey.

But now, the South Korean company has said it wants to condense its U.S. operation to Texas.

The company’s U.S. semiconductor investments are concentrated in the Austin area, which is why it wants to move its headquarters to Plano.

Samsung said the move will help streamline decision-making.

Dig deeper:

According to early reports, the company plans to bring about 1,000 employees to North Texas.

While it’s not yet clear where the new facility will be located, Samsung said it hopes to open it by the end of this year.