FBI confirms Gabby Petito's remains found in Wyoming; manner of death 'homicide'

The FBI confirmed Tuesday that the remains found over the weekend in Grand Teton National Park were those of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, the Florida woman who went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiancé.

According to the agency's Denver field office, the Teton County coroner confirmed the identity and said the manner of Gabby's death was homicide, but a specific cause of death will have to wait for the full autopsy results.

The remains were discovered Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest after a national search for the 22-year-old. Video captured by a vacationing Tampa family accidentally caught what appeared to be the couple's van parked at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the forest; Gabby's body was later found nearby.

An apparent stone memorial has since been discovered near that spot, reports KSTU. A cross made of rocks was spotted there but it was unclear who placed it there, according to the station.

The FBI and other local law enforcement began the search for Gabby in the national forest Saturday. Gabby had visited the area on August 27; her family reported her missing on September 11 after her fiancé, Brian Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida with the van, but without Gabby, following a domestic altercation in Moab, Utah.

Meanwhile, the search for Laundrie continues. The only named person of interest in Gabby's disappearance apparently went missing Tuesday, September 14 from the North Port home the couple shared with his parents.

Laundrie’s parents told North Port police that Brian left to go camping, but did not return. They reported him missing Friday, Sept. 17 and officials have been searching for him ever since. Most of the search has focused on a 25,000-acre nature preserve where Brian's car was located by his family.

Those who hope for answers about Gabby's disappearance and death are hopeful officers can find Brian, who may be able to shed light on what happened.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday ordered all state agencies to assist in the search, calling for "justice for Gabby."

