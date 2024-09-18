Father of three young children among 4 killed in I-45 crash

article

The father of three young children, including a two-week-old, was one of the four people killed in a multi-car crash over the weekend.

28-year-old Jarodrick Smith dropped his family off at his mother's house and told them he would be right back on Saturday afternoon.

Dallas police say Smith's red Jeep was one of multiple cars involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 45, near Simpson Stuart Road.

The initial crash happened when a car heading northbound collided with another vehicle, sending it across the median into southbound traffic.

Two other vehicles hit it, including Smith's. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"It’s like I’m in a dream and I’m trying to come out of it right now," said Naotassja Calloway, Smith's partner. "That’s all I keep saying is I’m dreaming, I’m dreaming."

Calloway was able to see Smith at the hospital before he passed away.

She wants people to know that Smith was a hard worker who put his family first and loved his children.

"I want him to come back to me now," Calloway said.

Through the pain, all she's thinking about is their children.

"Just pray for them," Calloway said. "I know I’m going to miss him, the kids are going to miss him."

As they grow up, Calloway is going to make sure they know who their father was.

"I just really want everybody to know that he was caring. He was protective. He was joy," she said.

Three people in the car that Smith hit were killed in Saturday's crash.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office identified two people inside the car, 44-year-old Sergio Perdomo-Bautista and 41-year-old Oscar Garca-Peraza.

We reached out to Dallas Police to get an update on the crash investigation. We're still waiting to hear back.