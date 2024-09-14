'Multiple fatalities' in crash on I-45, officials say

article

I-45 was shut down on Saturday afternoon following a deadly crash in Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says at least three vehicles were involved in the crash on the interstate near Simpson Stuart Road.

Two people were taken to the hospital and there were multiple fatalities on scene, according to DFR.

FOX 4 has reached out to Dallas Police for more information on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.

The Source The information in this story came from Dallas Fire-Rescue.



