Father of Irving girl allegedly killed by mother testifies in court

The father of one of two Irving girls that prosecutors say were killed by their mother told a jury about the moment he learned of his daughter's death on Thursday.

Madison McDonald is charged with killing her two daughters, a 1-year-old and 6-year-old.

Police: Irving mom confessed to murdering 1 and 6-year-old daughters

She walked into the police department in 2021 to confess.

Lawyers say she was dealing with several mental health issues.

Timothy Hammond, the father of McDonald's oldest daughter, told a jury on Thursday that McDonald was dealing with mental health issues when they first met.

"I knew she was bipolar from the get go," Hammond said.

Hammond testified that he believed McDonald was a good mother and believed his daughter was safe with her.

He also told the jury about his reaction when he heard his daughter had been killed.

"Disbelief, I don't know. It didn't seem real," he said.

On the day of the murders, McDonald admitted she suffocated her children.

On Wednesday, testimony suggested they were given a cocktail of sedatives as well.

McDonald's attorneys say at the time of the murders she was not aware what she was doing was wrong and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Prosecutors say she was well aware and is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.