Father drowns in Fort Worth lake while saving 6-year-old child

article

A man drowned in a Fort Worth lake Saturday while saving his 6-year-old child.

The Fort Worth Fire Department reports the drowning was at a remote area south of the Lake Worth Spillway.

The fire department was called out to the area just after noon.

Investigators found that a 6-year-old was in the water, and his father jumped in to save him.

The child managed to get out safely, but the father drowned.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but fire officials said he was in his 30s.