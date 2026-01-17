Father accused of shooting son early Saturday in Keller

article

The Brief Keller police arrested a man after an early morning shooting involving his adult son. The father claimed self-defense; the son suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect faces an aggravated assault charge as the investigation continues.



A man has been arrested after an early morning shooting in a Keller neighborhood.

The man claimed he was defending himself from his adult son, who was being treated for his wounds, police say.

Keller shooting

What we know:

Keller police responded the the 800 block of Western Trail around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, where they arrested a man in the front yard of a home.

The man, later identified as Gilbert Rios, 46, of Keller, told officers he had shot his adult son, Keller PD said.

The 27-year-old son was found at another home nearby. According to police, he had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The son was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and his father was arrested and booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault on a family member with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

What you can do:

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Grimm at 817-743-4537 or bgrimm@cityofkeller.com.