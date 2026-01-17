Father accused of shooting son early Saturday in Keller
KELLER, Texas - A man has been arrested after an early morning shooting in a Keller neighborhood.
The man claimed he was defending himself from his adult son, who was being treated for his wounds, police say.
Keller shooting
What we know:
Keller police responded the the 800 block of Western Trail around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, where they arrested a man in the front yard of a home.
The man, later identified as Gilbert Rios, 46, of Keller, told officers he had shot his adult son, Keller PD said.
The 27-year-old son was found at another home nearby. According to police, he had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The son was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and his father was arrested and booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault on a family member with a deadly weapon.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not been released.
What you can do:
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Grimm at 817-743-4537 or bgrimm@cityofkeller.com.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Keller Police Department.