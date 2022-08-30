Fire destroys apartments under construction in Fate, slows traffic on I-30

Fire destroyed apartments that were under construction in Rockwall County Tuesday morning.

Six multi-level units caught fire near the southwest corner of Interstate 30 and FM 551 in Fate around 5:30 a.m.

The flames could be seen from miles away and quickly consumed the partially complete structures. At least one building collapsed.

Dallas hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian, police say

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Smoke could be seen from about a mile away from the construction fire in Fate. | Courtesy Garrett Chandler

Firefighters from several cities took a defensive position and used water cannons to try to protect nearby homes and businesses, including the FRESH by Brookshire's grocery store.

"We tried standing by that fence over there but the heat was so unbearable we couldn't stand close to it," said Duane Drost, who lives nearby. "We had embers flying. We tried to keep the grass wet, back of the house covered to make sure our houses didn't catch fire."

Drost said firefighters told him and other homeowners to be prepared to evacuate. Fortunately, they never had to.

It’s not yet clear what started the blaze. The Fate fire chief said it’s possible a grass fire could have spread to the construction site.

No workers were there at the time and no firefighters were hurt.

Fire crews are expected to continue monitoring hot spots throughout the morning.

Drivers should still avoid the area and expect delays on I-30.