Fatal shooting at Pleasant Grove event center under investigation

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The Brief Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in an event center parking lot on South Buckner Boulevard. Witnesses reported seeing a man dressed in what appeared to be a security uniform leaving the scene after a disturbance and gunfire. The victim’s name has not been released, and authorities have not yet announced any arrests as detectives review surveillance footage and interview witnesses.



Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday morning at an event center parking lot in the Pleasant Grove area.

Pleasant Grove area shooting

What we know:

Officers were called to a shooting call in the 1900 block of South Buckner Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the event center.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead at the location.

According to preliminary reports from the Dallas Police Department, a disturbance happened before the gunfire. Witnesses leaving the event center told investigators they heard shots fired and found the victim on the ground.

Several witnesses reported seeing a male dressed in what appeared to be a security uniform leaving the area immediately after the shooting.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians spent the early morning hours processing the scene. Investigators found several shell casings in the parking lot near a vehicle where the victim was found.

Officers have established a crime scene and are interviewing witnesses. Police were also seen canvassing nearby businesses for surveillance footage that may have captured the incident or the suspect's escape.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and no arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing.