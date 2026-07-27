Fatal shooting in Forney prompts manhunt for two suspects

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The Brief Police are searching for two suspects after a targeted residential shooting in Forney left one person dead inside a home. Authorities are looking for two tall men, one in all black, and a light-skinned male in a gray shirt and black mask, who fled the scene. Investigators believe the suspects have left the immediate area, and police are urging anyone with information to contact authorities.



Police are searching for two men following a targeted residential shooting that left one person dead, authorities said.

Forney deadly shooting

What we know:

Officers with the Forney Police Department responded to a home in the 300 block of Eagle Ridge after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found one victim dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the incident was a targeted attack and said two suspects left the immediate area shortly after the shooting, possibly escaping in a vehicle.

Authorities called off an initial neighborhood search after determining the suspects had likely left the area, but officers remain on scene as the investigation continues.

Suspect descriptions

Police are searching for two men last seen near Eagle Ridge, Van Buren, and Cisco:

A black male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet, 1 inch tall, dressed in all black.

A light-skinned black male, also described as tall, wearing a gray shirt and a black mask.

While police said residents may resume normal activities, they urged the public to stay away from the active crime scene and remain vigilant.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or who observes individuals matching the suspects' descriptions is asked to contact the Forney Police Department.