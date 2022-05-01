Police investigating fatal shooting at DART station

article

A man was killed in a shooting at a DART rail station Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m., when several men got into a fight at the Cedars Station in South Dallas.

It ended when someone pulled a gun and opened fire.

Witnesses said three men were seen running away, leaving the victim on the ground.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

READ MORE: Dallas PD releases new photos of suspect who fled crash that killed 2 teens, injured 3 others

Advertisement

No arrests have been made.