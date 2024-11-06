Fatal shooting of boy by another juvenile under investigation in Fort Worth
EAST FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile by another juvenile.
The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Avenue L in east Fort Worth. The victim, a boy, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Investigators have identified and located the suspect, who is also a juvenile. Authorities said the suspect shot the victim with a handgun.
The suspect is being interviewed by police, but no arrests have been made. The Homicide Unit continues to investigate.