Pedestrian fatally struck on 75 in Plano, police say

Plano police are investigating the death of a pedestrian along Highway 75 early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 12:45 a.m., when first responders were called to a crash along southbound 75, just north of Parker Road.

They found a body on the highway.

Police said the victim, who has not yet been identified, was struck by several cars after the initial wreck.

Investigators are trying to figure out why that person was on the highway.

The driver involved in the initial crash was interviewed by police and released.

No one is facing any charges at this time.