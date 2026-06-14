1 dead after train collides with vehicle on DART tracks in Northeast Dallas, officials say

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The Brief A person died Sunday after their vehicle crossed onto DART tracks and was struck by a Blue Line train near Royal Lane and Audelia Road. Two train passengers sustained minor injuries in the collision while the train operator was unharmed. Investigators are still determining how the vehicle entered the tracks and whether Blue Line service is currently delayed.



A person was killed on Sunday after a vehicle crossed onto Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) tracks and was struck by a Blue Line train in northeast Dallas, according to DART officials.

Dallas DART Train crash

What we know:

The collision occurred near the intersection of Royal Lane and Audelia Road.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the person's identity pending notification of next of kin.

Two passengers aboard the train reported minor injuries, DART said. The train operator was not injured.

What we don't know:

Additional details about how the vehicle entered the tracks were not immediately available. Officials have not said whether service on the Blue Line was affected.

The incident remains under investigation.