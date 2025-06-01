Fatal Dallas house fire: Officials release name of 43-year-old victim

article

The Brief Officials have released the name of the victim of a fatal house fire in Dallas on Saturday. The cause of the fire and the man's death are still being investigated.



The victim of a fatal house fire in northwest Dallas on Saturday morning has been identified.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says the 43-year-old occupant was found unresponsive near the entrance to the home.

Dallas Fire Victim

What we know:

The victim of the fire has been identified as Dale Russell Leibert.

Leibert was pronounced dead at the scene, which Dallas Fire responded to around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

What we don't know:

Leibert's cause of death has not been released, but an autopsy has been ordered.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The backstory:

Officials said arriving firefighters found fire coming from the front door of the home.

Firefighters proceeded to enter the home after receiving reports that someone might be inside.

Once inside, they found Leibert unresponsive near the entrance. Firefighters pulled him from the home, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out just before 6 a.m.