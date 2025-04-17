Fatal crash in Southeast Oak Cliff area shuts down I-45
DALLAS - A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan just before 5 a.m. has shut down all lanes of I-45 at Simpson Stuart in the Southeast Oak Cliff area of Dallas.
What we know:
The Dallas County Medical Examiner was called to the scene and arrived about 7:30 a.m. We know at least one person died in the crash. Law enforcement officials have not released information on other injuries.
Traffic Update
The crash happened in the northbound lanes.
All traffic is detoured to the service road at Simpson Stuart.
East and westbound I-20 ramps to go to northbound I-45 are also blocked.
The interstate is expected to be closed until at least 10 a.m. as law enforcement investigates the crash, and the cleanup of the roadway begins.
What we don't know:
Information about the cause of the crash and the number of people involved have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from TxDOT and FOX 4's Chip Waggoner.