Fatal crash, hit-and-run under investigation in Denton
What we know:
DENTON, Texas - On Sunday, officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash at N. Loop 288 and N. Elm Street at 12:27 a.m.
A vehicle struck another then left the scene, continuing on N. Elm Street.
Soon after, at 12:29 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-35 frontage road and N. Elm Street.
A vehicle flipped on its side and caught fire, and the driver was pronounced deceased on scene.
The description of the hit-and-run suspect's vehicle is similar to the vehicle involved in the fatal crash.
What we don't know:
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the driver, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Denton Police Department.