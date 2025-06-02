Fatal crash, hit-and-run under investigation in Denton

article

What we know:

On Sunday, officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash at N. Loop 288 and N. Elm Street at 12:27 a.m.

A vehicle struck another then left the scene, continuing on N. Elm Street.

Soon after, at 12:29 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-35 frontage road and N. Elm Street.

A vehicle flipped on its side and caught fire, and the driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

The description of the hit-and-run suspect's vehicle is similar to the vehicle involved in the fatal crash.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the driver, and the investigation is ongoing.