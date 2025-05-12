Construction zone crash on U.S. 75 leaves one dead in Dallas
DALLAS - Northbound U.S. 75 at Caruth Haven Lane reopened Monday morning after a deadly crash involving a sedan and a construction vehicle, causing part of the freeway to close, according to Dallas police.
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Monday and found a crash involving a passenger car and a construction truck. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The backstory:
Police said the driver of the sedan slammed into a construction truck, which caused the car to lose control and hit a guardrail on the opposite side of the freeway.
The construction truck was acting as a protective barrier for another vehicle that was painting lane stripes at the time.
Source: Terry Van Sickle
What's next:
The freeway reopened Monday morning, about 5 hours after the crash.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear whether the man who died was the driver of the sedan or a construction worker.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.