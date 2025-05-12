Construction zone crash on U.S. 75 leaves one dead in Dallas

article

The Brief One man was killed early Monday after a crash on northbound U.S. 75 at Caruth Haven Lane. Police say a sedan hit a construction truck, then crashed into a guardrail. The freeway is expected to remain closed until at least 7 a.m. as the investigation continues.



Northbound U.S. 75 at Caruth Haven Lane reopened Monday morning after a deadly crash involving a sedan and a construction vehicle, causing part of the freeway to close, according to Dallas police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Monday and found a crash involving a passenger car and a construction truck. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The backstory:

Police said the driver of the sedan slammed into a construction truck, which caused the car to lose control and hit a guardrail on the opposite side of the freeway.

The construction truck was acting as a protective barrier for another vehicle that was painting lane stripes at the time.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Source: Terry Van Sickle

What's next:

The freeway reopened Monday morning, about 5 hours after the crash.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the man who died was the driver of the sedan or a construction worker.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.