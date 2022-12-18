1 dead following early morning crash on 75 in Dallas

article

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on N. Central Expressway early Sunday morning.

Dallas police responded to the wreck just before 1:30 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the northbound lanes. There was at least one person injured in the crash.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

No further details were released on if there were any other injuries from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing as to how the crash happened.

The roadway was closed for several hours while police investigated.