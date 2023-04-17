Fast-moving fire burns northeast Dallas apartments

Families in far northeast Dallas were forced to evacuate early Monday morning because of a fast-moving apartment fire.

The fire broke out at the Forestwood at the Creek Apartments on Forest Lane around 5 a.m.

At one point, intense flames could be seen coming from the roof of a two-story building.

One resident said his neighbor woke him up when the fire began to spread.

"I woke up. My neighbor was banging on the door, banging on the window. I saw the lights kind of through the window. I came outside and saw the fire trucks," said Brian Doupnik, who lives in the complex. "You could see the fire coming from the roof of the one building. One of the neighbors said he woke up around 4 a.m. and called the fire department. He saw it on the patio first, I think."

Fire crews had to work defensively to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings.

They are still monitoring the hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.