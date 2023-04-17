Wise County train crash and derailment injures 2

At least two people were injured in a trail collision Sunday night in Wise County, northwest of Fort Worth.

Investigators said a Union Pacific train hit an unoccupied train parked on a side track in Chico.

One of the injured people had to be flown to a hospital in the Metroplex.

Three locomotives and more than a dozen grain cars derailed.

No hazardous materials were spilled.

Union Pacific is working with investigators to figure out what led to the crash.