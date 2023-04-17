Wise County train crash and derailment injures 2
CHICO, Texas - At least two people were injured in a trail collision Sunday night in Wise County, northwest of Fort Worth.
Investigators said a Union Pacific train hit an unoccupied train parked on a side track in Chico.
One of the injured people had to be flown to a hospital in the Metroplex.
Courtesy: Michael Beard Photography
Three locomotives and more than a dozen grain cars derailed.
No hazardous materials were spilled.
Union Pacific is working with investigators to figure out what led to the crash.