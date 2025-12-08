Farmersville fire inspector loses home, pets in devastating blaze

The Brief Penny Phillips, a longtime fire inspector with the Farmersville Fire Department, lost her home and three pets in a fire on Monday. The cause of the devastating blaze remains under investigation, but Phillips believes a wiring issue may be to blame. The community has rallied to support Phillips, raising over $21,000 through a GoFundMe page to help her rebuild.



Penny Phillips has spent years helping residents of this North Texas town through some of their worst moments. Last week, she found herself living in one of her own.

What we know:

Phillips is a longtime fire inspector with the Farmersville Fire Department, lost her home and three pets in a house fire on Monday. She returned to work the next morning, saying the full weight of the loss still hasn’t set in but that support from the community has kept her moving forward.

Penny Phillips

Fire inspector loses home

Phillips said she was at work when Farmersville Fire Chief Mark Harrison called to tell her the blaze was at her own house. When she arrived, the home her father built three decades ago had been destroyed. Her cat, Hal, and her two dogs, Barney and Chewy, did not survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though Phillips said she believes a wiring issue may be to blame. She said investigators have a good idea of where the fire started, adding that if she had been home at the time, she may have struggled to escape.

What they're saying:

"I just love being able to help people," Phillips said. "I guess you don't realize how many people you impact when you're in a job, and now I'm able to see that I have made a difference."

"I pulled up and saw what was left of my burning house," she said. "Everything is destroyed."

Farmersville residents fundraise

Dig deeper:

In the days since the fire, residents have rallied to help Phillips rebuild. A GoFundMe organized by community members has raised more than $21,000. Phillips is temporarily staying with the fire chief and his family while she looks for a long-term place to live.

Inspector continues training

Even amid the loss, Phillips has continued her training to become an arson investigator and fire marshal, attending class the evening after the fire. She said the experience may ultimately make her a stronger resource for others.

"I feel like I’ll really be able to help others navigate the aftereffects," she said. "All the little things you don't think about when things happen."

What's next:

Information on how to donate to Phillips’ recovery fund is available on the Farmersville Fire Department’s Facebook page.