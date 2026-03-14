Man accused of attacking officers at Dallas airport in dispute over lack of ID

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The Brief A California man is charged after allegedly attacking TSA and police at Dallas Love Field. Authorities say he became aggressive after being stopped at security without ID. One officer suffered a broken facial bone; the suspect faces up to 20 years.



A California man has been federally charged after allegedly attacking several officers at Dallas Love Field International Airport on Tuesday.

Federal authorities say the man was upset after not being able to pass TSA without ID, and escalated the incident by punching an officer in the back of the neck.

Man attacks Love Field officers

Idress Vinay Solomon, 33, of Oakland, California, attempted to pass Love Field security to fly back home on Tuesday, but did not have any identification, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas, said in a Friday release.

TSA attempted to identify Solomon even without documentation, but they were unable to do so. When he realized he was unable to pass security, the release says Solomon became aggressive towards the officers.

When a TSA officer turned to call for a supervisor to deal with the issue, the release says, Solomon punched the officer in the back of the neck. Dallas Police Department officers who were nearby ran over to help, and the release says Solomon badly broke a bone in the face of one of the officers with a punch.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Idress Vinay Solomon stills from Love Field security footage

Eventually, the release says Solomon was handcuffed and taken out of the airport. During that time, he reportedly refused to cooperate, and spit on another officer.

What's next:

If convicted, Solomon faces a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison for the charge of forcibly assaulting a federal officer and inflicting bodily injury. Solomon remains in custody pending further court proceedings.

What they're saying:

"Violent conduct perpetrated against TSA and law enforcement officers will never be tolerated in the Northern District of Texas," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "We will prosecute such offenses to the fullest extent to seek justice for the victims here and to deter others from resorting to aggressive attacks against officers responsible for ensuring the public’s safety while traveling."