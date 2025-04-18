Farmers Branch man arrested after woman found dead in home: police

article

The Brief Police responded to a welfare check and found a man with blood on him at the front door. They found a woman at the home who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was detained and homicide detectives are investigating.



A man was arrested early Friday after answering the door with blood on him before a woman was found dead inside the home, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a welfare check around 1:30 a.m. in the 9900 block of Farmers Branch Street. When they arrived, they spoke with a man at the front door who had visible blood on him.

Inside the home, officers found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was detained by responding officers. Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how the woman died or what her relationship was to the man.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.