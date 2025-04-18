Farmers Branch man arrested after woman found dead in home: police
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas - A man was arrested early Friday after answering the door with blood on him before a woman was found dead inside the home, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to a welfare check around 1:30 a.m. in the 9900 block of Farmers Branch Street. When they arrived, they spoke with a man at the front door who had visible blood on him.
Inside the home, officers found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was detained by responding officers. Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said how the woman died or what her relationship was to the man.
The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Farmers Branch police.