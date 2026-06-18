Far-right influencer Jake Lang has bond reduced for June 10 trespassing arrest in Frisco

The Brief Far-right influencer Jake Lang has seen his bond amount reduced from $1 million to $250,000 following his June 10 arrest in Frisco. Collin County court records show Lang has also been barred from entering Texas unless he appears in court, and will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device upon release. Lang had been seen at the Collin County courthouse where the Frisco track meet stabbing trial was being held earlier on the day of his arrest.



The bond amount for a far-right influencer arrested in Collin County earlier this month has been reduced, according to court records.

What's New:

Collin County court records show the bond amount for Jake Lang has been reduced to $250,000. It was previously set at $1 million for his June 10 arrest.

Lang was also barred from entering the state of Texas unless he is to appear in a court setting or to meet with his attorney.

Lang will also be required to wear an electronic monitoring device prior to his release from jail.

Jake Lang arrested in North Texas on terroristic threat charge

Jake Lang

What we know:

31-year-old Edward Jacob Lang, who also goes by Jake Lang, was arrested after dining at Pizzeria Testa around 5 p.m. in the 8600 block of Church Street in Frisco, according to arrest documents.

He was booked into the Dallas County Jail on June 10.

Jail records list the charge as a terroristic threat involving allegations that the conduct disrupted or impaired public services and caused public fear, and may involve threats of serious bodily injury or attempts to influence government operations.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the terroristic threat charge, including the specific nature of the alleged conduct.

Lang spotted outside Karmelo Anthony trial before arrest

The other side:

FOX 4 crews previously spotted Lang outside the Collin County Courthouse earlier that day, where protesters had gathered outside proceedings related to the Karmelo Anthony trial in connection with the death of Austin Metcalf.

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Prior trespassing arrests involving Jake Lang in Frisco

Local perspective:

Lang was arrested June 2, 2026, on an active criminal trespass warrant stemming from an alleged incident in April 2025.

According to an affidavit, investigators received an online tip about a video posted to X that appeared to show Lang inside Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, the site of a fatal stabbing during a high school track meet on April 2, 2025.

In the video, Lang can be heard saying he broke into the stadium and needed to leave before police arrived. He also admitted to climbing a fence to enter the facility, according to the affidavit.

Police said the warrant was related to an alleged trespassing incident at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center in Frisco. Lang was booked into the Collin County Jail on June 2 and was later released.

Who is Jake Lang?

Dig deeper:

Lang, whose legal name is Edward Jacob Lang, was charged earlier this year in Ramsey County, Minnesota, with first-degree property damage. Prosecutors allege he damaged a "Prosecute ICE" ice sculpture at the Minnesota State Capitol. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, advocacy group Common Defense commissioned the sculpture for $6,250 and obtained a permit to display it on Capitol grounds.

Lang was previously arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was later convicted on multiple charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers, and served time in federal prison before receiving a presidential pardon, according to court records and prior reporting.