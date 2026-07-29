Rangers acquire catcher, relief pitcher from Angels

The Brief The Texas Rangers have acquired catcher Logan O'Hoppe and reliever Chase Silseth from the Los Angeles Angels. Texas is sending minor league infielder Angel Arredondo to Los Angeles to complete the trade. O'Hoppe has started 68 games at catcher in 2026, and will provide the team depth with both Kyle Higashioka and Danny Jansen on the injured list.



The Texas Rangers made their first trade of the 2026 season on Wednesday, sending a prospect to the Angels for a catcher and a relief pitcher.

Rangers acquire two players

What we know:

The Texas Rangers have acquired catcher Logan O'Hoppe and relief pitcher Chase Silseth in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, the club announced on Wednesday.

Infield prospect Angel Arredondo is being traded to the Angels to complete the deal.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JULY 12: Logan O'Hoppe #14 of the Los Angeles Angels throws the ball against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of the game at Target Field on July 12, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Expand

O'Hoppe is batting .209 with a .565 OPS in 75 games this season. He has hit four home runs and has 23 runs batted in.

He should step right into playing time in Texas, as both Rangers starting catchers, Kyle Higashioka and Danny Jansen, are on the injured list.

Silseth sports a .272 earned run average in 47 relief appearances in 2026. He's struck out 48 and issued 22 walks in 39.2 innings.