Triple-digit heat wave peaks Friday before weak cold front brings mild relief to North Texas

The Brief A Heat Advisory remains in effect Thursday with temperatures reaching 101 degrees and heat index values climbing up to 108. Temperatures are expected to top out around 104 to 105 degrees on Friday before a cold front arrives late in the evening. A cold front will bring lower humidity, a slim 10% chance of rain, and cooler highs in the mid-to-upper 90s over the weekend.



North Texans can expect another round of sweltering heat and high humidity before a cold front brings mild relief and lower temperatures for the weekend.

Scorching Heat Continues

A Heat Advisory remains in effect Thursday as high temperatures reach near 101 degrees, with heat index values pushing "feels-like" temperatures between 105 and 108 degrees. Clear skies with light cirrus clouds and south-southwestern winds at 5 to 10 mph will characterize much of the day.

Temperatures are expected to climb even higher Friday, peaking around 104 to 105 degrees. While close to record-setting territory, we do not expect record highs to be broken. A shift to westerly winds on Friday afternoon will drive up temperatures before the cold front arrives late in the evening.

The cold front is projected to move through North Texas late Friday night into early Saturday morning, starting along the Red River and northwestern counties around midnight before shifting south.

The system brings a slim 10% chance of rain, though isolated showers or thunderstorms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. No severe weather is expected, and rain chances will move into Central Texas by mid-morning Saturday.

Behind the front, breezy northerly winds will push drier air into the region, noticeably dropping humidity levels. Highs are forecast at 99 degrees on Saturday and 96 degrees on Sunday, with overnight lows dipping into the mid-to-upper 70s on Sunday and Monday mornings.

The break from triple-digit heat will be brief, with temperatures expected to climb back to 100 degrees or higher by the middle of next week.

7-Day Forecast