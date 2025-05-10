Far North Dallas home badly damaged in Saturday morning fire

Image 1 of 7 ▼

The Brief Crews battled a house fire in Far North Dallas early Saturday. The roof of the home partially collapsed. No one was injured.



La Sobrina Drive house fire

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue received a call for a house fire on La Sobrina Drive at 2:40 a.m.

When crews arrived, the fire was "well into its advanced stages," forcing crews to fight the fire from the outside, according to DFR.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 4:24 a.m.

The home was badly damaged and the roof partially collapsed.

Everyone inside of the home was able to make it out safely.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.