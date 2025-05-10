Far North Dallas home badly damaged in Saturday morning fire
DALLAS - Crews battled a house fire in Far North Dallas early Saturday morning.
La Sobrina Drive house fire
What we know:
Dallas Fire-Rescue received a call for a house fire on La Sobrina Drive at 2:40 a.m.
When crews arrived, the fire was "well into its advanced stages," forcing crews to fight the fire from the outside, according to DFR.
The fire was extinguished shortly before 4:24 a.m.
The home was badly damaged and the roof partially collapsed.
Everyone inside of the home was able to make it out safely.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.