Expand / Collapse search

Far North Dallas home badly damaged in Saturday morning fire

By
Published  May 10, 2025 10:42am CDT
Far North Dallas
FOX 4
Image 1 of 7

 

The Brief

    • Crews battled a house fire in Far North Dallas early Saturday.
    • The roof of the home partially collapsed.
    • No one was injured.

DALLAS - Crews battled a house fire in Far North Dallas early Saturday morning.

La Sobrina Drive house fire

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue received a call for a house fire on La Sobrina Drive at 2:40 a.m.

When crews arrived, the fire was "well into its advanced stages," forcing crews to fight the fire from the outside, according to DFR.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 4:24 a.m.

The home was badly damaged and the roof partially collapsed.

Everyone inside of the home was able to make it out safely.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Far North DallasCrime and Public Safety