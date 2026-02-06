2 pedestrians killed, 2 drivers injured after crash sends car onto Dallas sidewalk

The Brief Two men in their 40s died Thursday evening after a two-vehicle collision on Frankford Road forced one car onto the sidewalk where they were waiting to cross. The driver of a Mercedes and the driver of a Nissan were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. While the roadway has since reopened, Dallas police have not yet released the victims' names or determined if charges will be filed against either driver.



Two pedestrians are dead and two other people were injured after a two-vehicle collision sent a car onto a sidewalk in Far North Dallas on Thursday evening.

What we know:

Dallas police said the driver of a black Mercedes was traveling east on Frankford Road just before 6 p.m. when he struck a white Nissan traveling southbound. The impact forced the Mercedes onto the sidewalk, striking two men who were waiting to cross the street.

Both men, described by police as being in their 40s, were transported to a local hospital where they later died.

The male driver of the Mercedes and the female driver of the Nissan were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person involved in the crash was not injured.

Frankford Road was closed for several hours during the investigation but has since reopened.

Dallas Councilwoman addresses deadly crash

What they're saying:

Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn issued a statement Friday, asking the community for prayers and calling the incident a tragedy.

What we don't know:

The identities of the deceased have not been released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators have not yet determined if charges will be filed against either driver.