Fans hope Dallas Mavericks can secure a win in Game 3 with home-court advantage

There is a lot of excitement at the American Airlines Center, which is hosting its first NBA Finals home game since 2011.

After two straight losses, the Mavericks are hoping home-court advantage can secure them a win.

As the AAC prepares for the Mavs to return home for Game 3, some fans from far away will join in.

Jack Lucas is from London. He’s never been to Dallas before but fell in love with the Mavericks during the 2020 NBA bubble when most sports were canceled.

"I’m excited and hopeful that we can win," he said. "And then I also wanted to support a team with like a young superstar which at the time was Luka Doncic."

Before Doncic, there was another Mavs superstar who led the team to the finals.

Markus Steuerwald grew up rooting for Dirk Nowitzki in Germany. That’s where he’s still a Mavs fan.

"I think Dallas can be happy to first have Dirk and now Luka."

Steuerwald and his wife, Julianne, have tickets for Game 3.

"It’s amazing that we’re here. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see his favorite team in the finals," she said. "Who knows when we’re going to be back here to see something like that, so we thought we’d jump and take the opportunity, and we’re going."

AAC General Manager Dave Brown says there will be live music and entertainment outside before the game.

"You don’t want to miss a moment of this. You don’t want to miss the warmups. You don’t want to miss the pageantry, the energy, the buildup to the tipoff," he said. "Don’t miss the tipoff! Be here when the game starts."

Brown says security will be tight, and lines will be long getting in.

"We recommend our guests try and get here an hour early. Our doors open an hour and a half before the game," he said.

Fans hope the home environment allows the team to play loose.

"I’m excited because I think we’re going to get our comfort level, and we’re going to take Game 3 and 4," said fan Eunice Doehring.

It’ll be an experience for Lucas seeing his team in person instead of watching 5,000 miles away and six hours ahead.

"Any game that starts at like midnight UK time or earlier, I’ll try my best to stay up for," he said. "But like the 3 a.m. starts are very tough."