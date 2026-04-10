Fannin County deputy recovering after “planned and intentional ambush" shooting in Leonard

The Brief A Fannin County deputy has been released from the hospital after being injured in what officials are calling a "planned and intentional ambush." The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Cory Goode, fired approximately 14 rounds at the officer before committing suicide. The officer wasn't hit but suffered injuries from shattered glass. Police are still investigating the intent behind the shooting. Goode had a criminal history including drug and assault offenses.



A Fannin County deputy survived what officials called a "planned and intentional ambush" after a man with a scoped rifle began shooting at him before he could exit his vehicle.

Ambush shooting in Leonard

What we know:

On April 9th, around 3:30 p.m., Fannin County Dispatch received information about a disturbance in the 500 block of County Road 5012 in Leonard.

The first arriving deputy was met with gunfire immediately upon arrival, to the point where the officer was initially unable to exit his vehicle.

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The suspect fired approximately 14 rounds with a scoped rifle from a concealed location, striking the deputy's vehicle and shattering the back window.

Officials said the deputy was able to exit the vehicle and take cover. When the suspect lost sight of the deputy, he stepped out of his concealed location and committed suicide with a gunshot from his own rifle.

The incident lasted around two minutes, according to police.

Cory Goode

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Cory Goode. Goode had a criminal history, including a drug possession arrest in 2008 and a family assault arrest in 2015.

The Fannin County Sheriff's Office said the deputy involved in the shooting did not fire his weapon. He reportedly remained on-site after the suspect committed suicide to secure the area.

The responding officer was not struck by any bullets, but was injured by shrapnel from glass shattering as a result of the shooting. He was treated and released from the hospital following the incident.

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What we don't know:

Police have not released the responding officer's name, or what led Goode to shoot at the deputy.

The Fannin County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains ongoing.

"Clear intent to kill"

What they're saying:

FOX 4's David Sentendrey spoke to Cody Shook, the Fannin County Sheriff, about the shooting. Shook said the deputy was responding to a call from a family member about Goode's behavior.

"This was an orchestrated, planned and intentional ambush with the clear intent to kill," Shook said.

Of the responding officer, Shook said he survived "only by his rapid split-second reaction, his tactical training and by the grace of God."

"He knew there were rounds hitting the vehicle. It was very obvious, of course — and then he was bleeding extensively from his head, his face and his arms and later from his legs as well."

Shook also said Goode was not legally allowed to own the rifle he used in the shooting due to his criminal history. He said there has been an extensive call history at the residence, though not specifically about Goode.

What they're saying:

The Fannin County SO says the Texas Rangers will handle the remainder of the investigation.