Family mourns 8-year-old victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Dallas

A family is mourning the loss of an 8-year-old girl after a fatal crash in Dallas on Saturday.

The horrific incident happened on Lancaster Road on Saturday night, when a motorcyclist lost control and crashed into two children. On Tuesday, the family spent the afternoon at a funeral home before speaking with FOX 4 about the tragedy.

Fatal Dallas motorcycle crash

The Latest:

Tiffany Washington, 8-year-old victim Sirayiah Parson's mother, told us the crash happened just outside where a baby shower was taking place Saturday night.

Washington was catering the shower at a venue off Lancaster Road. She says she went inside to check on the food, and then her world changed in a flash.

Sirayiah, Washington's 2-year-old son, and other children were standing on the sidewalk at the front door. Scene videos show the motorcycle lying on the sidewalk before it was towed away.

Sirayiah is remembered as a straight-A student and a talented athlete. Washington says the second-grader strove for excellence.

Just last week at Cedar Hill’s Trinity Leadership, Sirayiah won first place at her track meet.

The backstory:

33-year-old Kevin Eugene Waggoner was the driver of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m.

Another child was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Tuesday, that child remains in the hospital.

The cause of Waggoner's loss of control remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

Washington says her children normally would not have been at a catering event with her, but her daughter had insisted.

"She is mommy’s girl. My boys would want to stay at nana and papa’s house, but Sirayiah wanted to come home. She wanted to be by mom."

"If she let you in, she would love you with her whole heart," Washington said. "And if you get a chance to get that, it’s a special thing."

Washington says she's heartbroken by the loss of her daughter. She's grateful for the support of her community as she recovers from the traumatic event.