Dallas ME identifies motorcycle rider, 8-year-old victim killed in crash

The Brief A motorcycle rider and a child who were killed after the driver lost control and crashed Saturday evening have been identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office. The crash happened in the 3200 block of Lancaster Road around 6 p.m. A second child was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.



The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man who died after his motorcycle crashed into two children on Saturday. The ME has also identified the child who died in the crash.

Fatal motorcycle crash

The Latest:

According to the medical examiner's office, 33-year-old Kevin Eugene Waggoner was the driver of the motorcycle. He was pronounced deceased at 6:20 p.m.

Sirayjah Parson, 8, was pronounced deceased at 6:16 p.m., according to the medical examiner's office.

The backstory:

Dallas Police were called to the 3200 block of Lancaster Rd. around 6 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle.

When emergency responders arrived, they learned a motorcycle rider had lost control of the bike and crashed into two children, both under the age of 10.

The driver and one of the children died at the scene.

The other child was taken to the hospital, but their condition and their identity have not been released.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the circumstances surrounding the crash.