Family makes sidewalk chalk Monopoly game during COVID-19 lockdown

A family in Grimes, Iowa, made a full game of Monopoly on a neighborhood sidewalk using chalk as a way to keep themselves busy during the coronavirus lockdown, local media reported.

The Erps family spent four hours on Sunday afternoon creating a “neighborhood Monopoly masterpiece,” according to Connor Erps, one of the artisans involved.

He said he and his two sisters used the project as a break from their studies in dentistry, art education, and accounting.

In this video, created by Connor, the board game can be seen winding around the family’s neighborhood.

One of his sisters also demonstrates how to play the game using an oversize die.

