Family grieves after daughter fatally shot by ex-boyfriend in Oak Cliff

The Brief A young woman, Destinee Police, was fatally shot on the porch of her Oak Cliff home one week ago. Police have arrested her 23-year-old ex-boyfriend, Jalance Lane, in connection with the shooting. The victim's family says the argument stemmed from pressure to remove the ex-boyfriend's name from her 4-year-old son's birth certificate.



An Oak Cliff family is grieving the loss of their youngest sister after she was allegedly shot and killed on her porch by her ex-boyfriend.

An arrest has been made.

What we know:

"I forgive you."

Those are the words Desiree Police’s older sister has to share with the man accused of killing her baby sister and leaving her nephew without a mom.

An empty seat remains at the domino table at 2615 Wilhurt Avenue. The porch where Kendra Police and her daughters have laughed and played for decades is now peppered with bullet holes.

Destinee, the youngest police daughter, was shot and killed on the front porch of their home a week ago at 5:30 in the evening.

According to the police report, a man was arguing with Destinee, while an unidentified woman stood nearby. The man shot Destinee.

The shooter and the other woman took off in separate cars.

Police arrested 23-year-old Jalance Lane. Destinee’s family says he’s her ex-boyfriend.

Jalance Lane

What they're saying:

"It's something we all never forget, a devastating moment they probably will forever taunt us to know my sister did not deserve that," said Destinee’s sister, Kashaya Andrews.

"Why did they just leave her laying here on the ground without trying to render aid? I don't care how it happened or what you decide to do. You could have tried to save her," said Destinee’s mother, Kendra Police.

Kendra Police provided surveillance footage to officers, showing Lane at Destinee’s front door with a gun in his waistband moments before the shooting.

"I just want some answers. I want some answers. I want to know that everybody who was involved has some form of punishment," said Kendra.

Kashaya Andrews (left) & Kendra Police (right)

Dig deeper:

Kendra Police told officers that Lane and his girlfriend had been pressuring her daughter to take him off of her four-year-old son’s birth certificate, claiming he wasn’t the child’s biological father.

"He knows that his mom is not here. He does not know the exact reason, but he knows that someone else is doing the things that my mother should be doing," said Andrews.

There are reminders of what happened every time Kendra Police walks through her door.

"You know, I don't want to wake up and be in here by myself," said Kendra.

But this family is choosing to carry on the way Destinee would have. By living life in grace

"Her favorite words, ‘pull up’. Come see me. Pull up. Let's kick it," said Andrews.

"I forgive you because that's what God wants us to do. So, I do forgive you, but I want you to know that you have hurt us tremendously."

What's next:

The family affectionately says they are going to continue to party on.

They are also trying to raise money to cover expenses as well as take care of Desiree’s 4-year-old son.

Destinee Police