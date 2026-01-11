Family and friends remember Dallas rapper "Zeethewizard" killed in New Year's Day shooting

The Brief Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor Dallas rapper Zeethewizard following his death from a New Year’s Day shooting. The artist was one of five people shot during a gunfire exchange outside the Pinkhouse Dallas nightclub. No suspects are currently in custody as detectives review evidence and urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.



Powerful words came from the candlelight vigil for a local Dallas rapper. A sea of black and blue was lit up by candles as friends and families paid honor and respect to Zecqurie Fields, also known to many as Dallas rapper Zeethewizard.

What we know:

According to Dallas police, he was one of five people shot during a shootout outside of Pinkhouse Dallas nightclub where he had been performing earlier on New Year’s Day.

He died in the hospital five days later.

Zecqurie Fields

As loved ones grieve the loss of light dimmed too soon, the bright lights of police cars at the vigil serve as a reminder as no arrests have been made.

Dallas police say detectives from multiple units are reviewing evidence and following up on any leads.

Related article

What they're saying:

"This life matters. His name still carries weight," said the pastor in attendance. "We acknowledge tonight, the grief, we acknowledge the anger, we acknowledge the confusion that gun violence leaves behind."

"I hate that the world didn't get to see his full potential, because he has so much coming, and it's still going to come, but it would have just hit a little differently than if it was coming directly from him," said the rapper’s friend, Jackie McQueen.

"He has made a big impact on our lives, his children's lives, his family life. He has a lot of people that he's leaving behind here, and they have so much love for him, and it's a tragic situation."

For those who loved Zeethewizard, his name will forever be etched in one word.

"Eternity is the word for love. I mean, it lasts forever, even when you're gone, you still look, you're still here," said another friend in attendance at the vigil.

The community tells everyone of the talented rapper with a heart of gold, who in his final days, held a toy drive for the kids in his community.

"It's just crazy what we lost. We're going to keep his name alive and hold it down for him," said his friend in attendance, Amir Lucky.

What's next:

Police are still looking for any information regarding the incident. If you or someone you know has any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers.