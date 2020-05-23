This dog is quite the daredevil.

Home security video captured the moment a Maryland family’s dog took a literal leap of faith out of a second-story window and landed on the grounded seemingly unharmed and strolling away.

Haylie DiFilippi posted the video to her Twitter of the family dog, Gizmo Peabody Smalls, leaping from the window for an unknown reason on May 21.

“So my dog jumped out of my window today,” DiFilippi’s tweet read. “We don’t know why he jumped out the window.”

Gizmo was returned the same day and the family promptly took him to the veterinarian.

“Later on we took him to the vet where he received a good bill of health due to no injuries and was put back on jump status,” DiFilippi said.

"He's doing great y'all," DiFilippi posted the next day on her Twitter.

