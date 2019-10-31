Family desperate for answers after son finds father fatally shot outside their North Dallas home

A North Texas family thinks a husband and father of two was shot to death in his North Dallas driveway over his wallet.

Pablo Campos' adult son was the one to find his father Wednesday night.

The 57-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but died there.

The Campos family is shocked by the crime, as it was seemingly all for some cash and cards.

Campos’ son said his father was still alive when he found him, but could not talk due to his injuries.

Less than 24 hours later, the Campos family finds themselves planning a funeral.

They want to know who is responsible and why.

“I was the one who found him when I came to the house,” the victim’s son, Enrique Campos, said.

It's a horrific discovery that no child should ever have to make.

“I was walking towards the house, and just saw him laying down on the ground,” Enrique recalled.

Enrique found his 57-year-old dad, Pablo, lying in the driveway of the family's North Dallas home at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Pablo was shot several times, but still alive. The person or persons who pulled the trigger were gone.

“I called the cops. I was just looking at him. What happened, I just couldn't believe it. He was just covered in blood,” Enrique said.

Pablo was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The family said his wallet was missing.

“They just wanted to rob him. I don't know why, and why they would kill him,” Enrique added.

“I heard what seemed to be three, maybe four, popping noises. Didn't hear anything after that,” a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said. “Later, I saw sirens and then I knew something was going on.”

As detectives went door-to-door along Stonemoss Drive, the neighbor told them what she knew about Pablo.

“Great guy. He's always worked a lot, so it was kind of a ‘hi and bye’ situation with him,” she said. “He would literally come home, eat, and go to his next job.”

Pablo’s family said he worked two jobs as a chef, and was returning home from work when he was shot.

Pablo's wife was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but didn't know what happened until her son rushed inside screaming for help.

The family is now desperate for answers.

“It's just hard to believe. I don't think that we've processed it yet,” Enrique said. “It's kind of hard, I don't know, it's just hard…He would just go to work and come home, that's pretty much it, so I don't know why anyone would want to kill him.”

Detectives are looking for surveillance video that may have captured the shooting or possible getaway car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas PD. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward.